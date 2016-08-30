Special fare special train from Kochuveli to Secunderabad on 16-09-2016

Special fare special train from Kochuveli to Secunderabad

Train No.07116 Kochuveli to Secunderabad special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 20.30 hrs. on 16th September, 2016 and reach Secunderabad at 04.00 hrs. on 18th September, 2016.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 10 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Vaniyambadi, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, o­ngole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open