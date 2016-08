Special fare special train from Kochuveli to Nanded on 15-09-2016

Special fare special train from Kochuveli to Nanded

Train No.07504 Kochuveli to Nanded special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 20.15 hrs. on 15th September, 2016 and reach Nanded at 08.30 hrs. on 17th September, 2016.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 10 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Vaniyambadi, Katpadi, Renigunta, Koduru, Rajampeta, Nandalur, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Muddanuru, Tadipatri, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Wanaparti Road, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Kacheguda, Malkajgiri, Bolarum, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad and Mudkhed.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open