Special fare special train from Kochuveli to Hyderabad on 26th September

Train No.07226 Kochuveli – Hyderabad special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 20.15 hrs. on 26th September, 2016 and reach Hyderabad at 03.30 hrs. o­n 28th September, 2016.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 10 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Katpadi, Chittoor, Tirupati, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, o­ngole, Tenali, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open