Special Fare Special Train from Ernakulam Jn. to Howrah on 06-09-2016

Special Fare Special Train from Ernakulam Jn. to Howrah

Train No. 02856 Ernakulam Jn. to Howrah special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 08.50 hrs. on 06th September 2016 and reach Howrah at 23.00 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 4, Sleeper Class – 12 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2coaches.

Stoppages: Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, O­ngole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Kharagpur.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open