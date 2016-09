Special fare special train from Chennai Egmore to Madurai o­n 23rd September, 2016.

Train No.06029 Chennai Egmore – Madurai special fare special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 21.05 hrs. o­n 23rd September, 2016 and reach Madurai at 07.30 hrs. the next day.

Composition: First Class AC – 1, AC 2-tier – 4, AC 3-tier – 4, Sleeper Class – 10 & General Second Class – 1 coaches.

Stoppages: Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul and Kodaikkanal Road.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open