Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms divorce

Putting end all speculations on her troubled married life, Soundarya, the younger daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, has confirmed that she is heading for divorce.

“News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy,” she posted on her Twitter timeline.

Meanwhile, she has been co-opted as a member of the Animal Welfare Board of India besides being appointed as its Ambassador to the film fraternity.

“Animal Welfare Board of India is delighted to announce Soundarya Rajinikanth has accepted our invitation to be a co-opted Member of Board in addition, to serve as a Member of its Performing Animals Sub Committee (PASC)”, AWBI Vice-Chairman S Chinny Krishna said in a statement.

“Coming from a family deeply involved in film industry, her special expertise in computer graphics and animation, her presence on the PASC will help the Board to a very great extent”, he said.

A graphic designer by profession, Soundarya has worked in Tamil films such as Baba, Sandakozhi and Sivaji among others. She is also the founder of Ocher Picture Productions.

Soundarya and Ashwin got married here in 2010, and they have a one-year old son. Soundarya is most popular for directing her father in India’s first motion capture 3D Tamil film Kochadaiiyaan, and producing Venkat Prabhu-directed 2010 Tamil comedy Goa.