Soon, TN to have Amma Two-Wheeler Mechanic Training Centres

Stating that the AIADMK government was giving utmost importance to technical education and in skill development, Chief Minsiter J Jayalalithaa has announced a slew of welfare schemes to benefit workers, including the setting up of ‘Amma Two-Wheeler Mechanic Training Centre’ and vocational training for youth.

Fulfilling an electoral promise of the AIADMK during May 16 Assembly polls, she said the Amma Training Centres would eventually be opened in all panchayat unions. Initially, these centres would be opened in government industrial training centres in 35 panchayat unions.

Thirty persons would be trained in each centre for three months with a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month. It would be implemented at a cost of Rs 1.68 crore, she said.

To improve the skills of youngsters in the service sector, the Chief Minister announced that 20,000 people selected from corporations, town panchayats and municipalites will be trained by the Tamilnadu Skill Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

Under the public-private partnership, the government, in association with Siemens and Designtech, would set up a Centre of Excellence and five Technical Skill Development Institutes (t-SDIs) at a cost of Rs 546.84 crore. The government’s share of Rs 54.68 crore had been allocated for the scheme.

Announcing an insurance scheme for weavers cooperative societies’ staff members, she said a project called Integrated Development and Promotion of Handicrafts will be implemented with central government’s participation. She also announced welfare measures for potters.