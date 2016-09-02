Sneha on a signing spree

Actress Sneha took a maternity break when her son was born last year. Now, the actress, who has done several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, has returned to acting.

She will be part of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie to be directed by Mohan Raja and a Malayalam movie with Mammootty, titled The Great Father.

“I took a break from acting when Vihaan was born. Though I was getting good offers, I turned them down. Recently however, I got this script by director Haneef Adeni, and I was drawn to it immediately,” she said on her Malayalam movie.

She added: “It’s a very powerful role of a mother, and something I could relate to. As a mom, I felt a sense of responsibility to create an awareness of the issue highlighted in the movie. So I said yes to it.”

Director Mohan Raja says, “Sneha was part of my first film, Hanuman Junction, in 2001. She was paired opposite Arjun in that Telugu film. I’m happy to be joining with her for the second time.”

Nayanthara is the female lead while Fahadh Faasil is said to be playing the antagonist. However, sources in the unit say that Sneha character’s is not that of Fahadh’s pair.