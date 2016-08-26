Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo first copy ready

The clocking is ticking towards the release of Remo, which has Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthi Suresh in lead roles. Meanwhile, it has emerged that the first copy of the film is ready.

“Happiest day Saw the first copy of our #Remo.so Happy&Proud to Produce this film.@Siva_Kartikeyan’s career best till date.proud of u Siva,” posted the movie’s producer R D Raja on Twitter.

He added: “Outstanding performance by @KeerthyOfficial(Keerthy Suresh). remarkable place waiting for u in southindian film industry Keerthi.happy,Proud&congrats.”

In another tweet, he stated: “After seeing #Remo given advance to @Bakkiyaraj_k.He is doing next film for @24AMSTUDIOS.So happy Bakkiyaraj.”

The producer went on to add: “I never thank @Siva_Kartikeyan and @anirudhofficial.First time I want to thank both of them.Siva introduce me as a producer.thank u Siva.”

Remo is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Bhagyaraj Kannan. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles, while Sathish, K. S. Ravikumar and Saranya Ponvannan among others portray supporting roles.

Featuring music composed by Anirudh and cinematography by P. C. Sreeram, the film began production during October 2015 and will be released on 7 October 2016.