Simbu sings ‘Peiyophobilia’ for Anirudh

Simbu and Anirudh, who hit the news columns for the infamous ‘beep song’, have now officially come together for a song, in upcoming film Rum.

The Manmadhan and Vallavan actor recently crooned, Peiyophobilia, a fun number for Rum.

Anirudh says, “This is the first time I am working on the horror genre. Though this is a horror film, the songs will be in my usual style, and the eeriness will be felt mainly in the background score.”

On working with Simbu, he said, “This one will be a fun dance number, especially for the front-benchers! When I composed the song, I realised Simbu would do justice to a song like this one. So, we got him on board.”

‘All In Pictures’ production house’s upcoming film Rum is being canned in and around Chennai. The heist horror film directed by newbie Sai Bharath features Hrishikesh, Vivek, Narain, Sanchita Shetty, Miya, Amzath, Arjun Chidambaram in the lead.

Following the hit number Hola Amigo, the young team was made to dance for a pacy peppy number composed by youth sensation Anirudh.

‘Adhaar adhaaru’ fame Satish has choreographed the song in spooky jungle in the remotest part of the city. The team is in full joy that Padmashri Vivek has done some fabulous steps despite his age.