Simbu denies making statements on Cauvery issue

With a section of the media and social media claiming that actor Simbu has said that his films would not be released henceforth in Karnataka owing to Cauvery issue, the actor has issued a lengthy clarification.

In a statement, he said that he is busy in Bangkok shooting for ‘Thalli Pogathey’ song from his upcoming film ‘Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada’.

“I have not made any statement on the issue so far. There are appropriate bodies to act on the Cauvery row and actors do not have a role in it,” he said.

The actor-singer-director further said that people in the two neighbouring states are living peacefully in unity and no one should try to spoil the harmony between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, his social media team posted on twitter: “#STR is at Bangkok for #Thallipogathey shoot & has not given any statements on #CauveryIssue Req to avoid any unofficial statements.”

The actor is also shooting for another film ‘Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan’ with director Adhik Ravichander, in which Tamannaah Bhatia was recently roped in as the second female lead. Shriya Saran is already on board.