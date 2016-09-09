Siddharth slams ‘critics’

Actor Siddharth, known for his bold views, has come down heavily on some critics, who do live tweeting while watching films in the name of reviews.

In a series of tweets, he said, “If you tweet while watching a film… Clearly you have to choose one screen for your brain. Which one is it? The film or your stupid phone?”

He said further: “It’s fine for everyone with a phone to call him/herself a critic. It’s fine if you review a film as soon as you watch it. But live tweeting?”

The Boys and Ayudha Ezhuthu actor said: “All industries in India are facing piracy and unethical reviewing. Both of these show disrespect to the work that goes into making pictures.”

He went on to add: “Lastly, if you like a film, praise it. Don’t like, say you don’t like it. But telling audiences to avoid a film? Low blow. Stop. #respect.”

Finally, in his word to the audience, he said, “If you see a smart phone on in the cinema for long spells of time, boo the owner. It’s a dark hall for your experience. You’ve paid for it.”