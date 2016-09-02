Shruti’s reaction to Premam hate messages

With memes flooding on the Evare song in the Telugu remake of Premam, Shruti Haasan, the heroine of the Tollywood version, has spoken on it.

In an interview to a Tamil magazine, she said, “As Premam has become a favorite to everyone, I had my doubts about doing this remake but Chandoo has directed the film without losing the beauty of the original.”

She added: “Also, Naga Chaitanya is a good friend and the film has become an opportunity to share screen space with him. My small request is audiences should watch the remake without comparing the original.”

Premam is a Telugu language coming-of-age musical-romantic comedy film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is an official remake of the 2015 Malayalam film of the same name and features Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, and Venkatesh appears in a cameo role.

The movie is planned for a Vijayadasami release in October. The original Premam is a 2015 Indian Malayalam coming-of-age musical-romantic comedy drama film written, edited, and directed by Alphonse Puthren.

It is a three-part portrait of the lead finding his true love. Produced by Anwar Rasheed for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, the film stars Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles along with a supporting cast of Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar, Vinay Forrt and Soubin Sahir. The film features 17 debutant actors. Rajesh Murugesan composed the music.