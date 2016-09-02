Shanthi Krishna files for divorce again

Actress Shanthi Krishna has filed for divorce from her husband Bajore Sadasivan, reports said today.

She was earlier married to actor Sreenath, who committed suicide. Shanthi Krishna, sister of Tamil director Suresh Krissna, made her debut in films as an actor with Shalini Ente Koottukari (1980).

She is a well-known dancer as well. She has won the Kerala State film award for the best actress in 1994, for Chakoram. She has also won the award for the second best actress for Savidham

She is born to R. Krishan and Sharada in Mumbai. Her mother tongue is Tamil. She completed her education in Mumbai S.I.E.S College and General Education Academy. She has three brothers, Sreeram, Satheesh and Suresh Krissna who is a film director.

Shanthi Krishna was married to Malayali actor Sreenath in 1984 and later divorced him in 1995. She stopped acting for a while and made her second entry in 1991 as heroine of Mammootty in Nayam Vyakthamakkunnu. Sreenath is reported to have committed suicide on April 23, 2010