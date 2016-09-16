Secrets about Saamy sequel revealed

Now that he is done with Iru Mugan and is happy with its response, Vikram is gearing up for Saamy 2, a sequel to his earlier blockbuster Saamy.

“When Hari narrated the one liner of the sequel, Vikram was immediately hooked by the idea because the film will begin from the climax of the first part, which is a rarity in Kollywood,” sources said.

Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to compose music for Saamy 2 and Priyan will be cranking the camera. Although buzz in the industry say that Trisha, who played Vikram’s wife in the first part will be seen in the sequel, things are yet to be confirmed.

At an event to promote Iru Mugan in Chennai recently, Hari announced that he will reunite with actor Vikram for the sequel to his 2003 Tamil blockbuster Saamy.

“Vikram and I are coming together for Saamy. We had plans of doing it much earlier but things somehow didn’t fall in place (then),” Hari told reporters.

Saami is a 2003 action film written and directed by Hari. presented by K. Balachander and produced by Pushpa Kandasamy under banner Kavithalayaa Productions. The film has Vikram, Trisha and Kota Srinivasa Rao in the lead. The film’s music was composed by Harris Jayaraj. Upon release, the film was highly successful at the box office.

It was remade in Telugu as Lakshmi Narasimha starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Asin, in Kannada as Ayya Starring Darshan and Rakshitha and later in Hindi as Policegiri starring Sanjay Dutt and Prachi Desai.