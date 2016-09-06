SC’s Cauvery order makes TN farmers happy; but K’taka tense

Farmers in Tamil Nadu have expressed happiness at the Supreme Court’s order to Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu every day for next 10 days.

They hoped this will be an interim order and the final order will give sufficient water for their crops.

According to S Ranganathan, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, “We are happy at the Supreme Court’s order. The total water release ordered for 10 days amounts to around 12 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water. Only when 25 TMC water is released there will be storage at Mettur Dam for release.”

The Supreme Court, on Monday, directed the Karnataka government to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 10 days to ameliorate the plight of farmers.

Noting that the samba crops in Tamil Nadu would be adversely affected, a Bench — comprising Justices Dipak Misra and U.U. Lalit — directed Karnataka to ensure supply of water to Tamil Nadu.

The apex court also directed Tamil Nadu to approach the supervisory committee within three days for the release of Cauvery water as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s (CWDT).

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Supreme Court directing Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, vehicles proceeding to the neighbouring state have been stopped near the border as a precautionary measure. Protests were reported from Karnataka after the order on Monday.