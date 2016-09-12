Sarath, Radha Ravi suspended from Nadigar Sangam

The Executive Committee of the Nadigar Sangam has decided to suspend actors and former office-bearers of the Sangam — Sarath Kumar, Radha Ravi and Vaagai Chandrasekar.

The action has been taken with reference to a pending show-cause notice on the utilisation of funds of the Sangam.

It may be recalled that the present office-bearers led by Nasser and Vishal assumed office after a bitterly fought elections last year.

Last year itself, a lot of allegations were made against the then office-bearers, including Sarath Kumar, Radha Ravi and Vaagai Chandrasekar.

However, Sarath Kumar presented a solid defence of his tenure as its chief, providing a point by point rebuttal for allegations made by the faction led by Vishal.

Sarath Kumar sought to clarify allegations of corruption with original documents related to the agreement in dispute and a documentary that illustrated the timeline of events leading up to the present controversy using clips from many general body meetings, which had the participation of actors Nasser, Vishal and others, in the past.