Samantha-Naga Chaitanya wedding soon, hints Nagarjuna

Top Tollywood star Nagarjuna finally broke silence on the issue of his sons’ marriage. It has widely been reported about his elder son Naga Chaitanya’s love affair with actress Samantha. Both have made hints about their marriage later this year.

When journalists brought this topic to the notice of Nagarjuna at the press meet of his upcoming film Nirmala Convent, he laughingly asked, “Are you talking about director Vikram Kumar’s marriage? He just got married.”

After a pause, Nagarjuna confirmed that their sons have found their life partners. “I will announce all the details at an auspicious date. Please wait till then.”

News is that Akhil Akkineni is also in love with Shriya Bhupal of leading business family in Hyderabad. But Chaitanya and Samantha’s marriage would happen pretty soon.

In Tollywood, Samantha was recently seen in Janatha Garage, which has become big hit. She hasn’t signed any new movie further. Chaitanya’s Premam is gearing up for release shortly

Chaitanya and Samantha started together in the blockbuster movie Ye Maya Chesave (remake of Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya) and the Kartik-Jessie pair moved on with Auto Nagar Surya and finally with family entertainment, Manam.