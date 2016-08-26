Samantha helps small girl get back leg

Samantha has ensured that a five year old kid named Chandini, who was referred to her NGO Pratyusha as she has lost her leg in an accident four years ago, got back her leg.

The girl named JCG Bhavani alias Chandini lost her left leg when she was one year old and was not able to walk. Pratysuha Foundation admitted her at Max Cure Hospital where she underwent for the treatment.

Now according to the doctor, she will be able to walk without any help with the use of artificial limb.

Samantha is very happy, she visited to hospital to meet her and shared her picture on social networking site and tweeted, “Thankyou #maxcure and @DrManjula_A. Happy day . Chandni is well @PratyushaOrg.”

