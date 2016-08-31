S3 to release in Hindi too?

Suriya is currently busy with he shoot of S3, the third instalment of Singam franchise and sources say that recently the makers have sold the Hindi dubbing and satellite rights for a whopping eight crore rupees.

It may be recalled that Singam was remade in Hindi as Singham with Ajay Devgan. Later, Singam 2 was dubbed in Hindi as Mein Hoon Surya: Singham II while Ajay Devgan had also acted in a sequel titled Singham Returns.

S3 is written and directed by Hari. It is a sequel to the 2013 film Singam II and the third film in the Singam series.

The film stars Suriya, Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. Devi Sri Prasad was replaced by Harris Jayaraj as the music director for the film.

Principal photography commenced on 7 January 2016 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and the film is expected to be released in theatres coinciding with Deepavali.

According to reports, the film’s Tamil Nadu distribution rights were sold for a record-breaking ₹410 million (US$6.1 million).