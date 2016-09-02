Rosaiah’s emotional farewell letter; thanks Jaya, TN people

Tamil Nadu governor K Rosaiah, who will be replaced by Maharashtra governor C Vidyasagar Rao later today, has penned an emotional farewell letter.

He said: “I had the privilege and a great honour to serve as the Governor of Tamil Nadu for five years. I carry back fond memories of my tenure in Tamil Nadu and the kindness and love showered by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has been steadfast in its growth and is one of the pioneering states and the cultural capital of India. It is an educational hub known for its quality higher education, peace loving and hard working people.

As the Chancellor of Universities, I had taken efforts to further strengthen the standard of education, been instrumental in introduction of various streams in higher education to promote research and innovation and yoga and meditation for developing self-confidence and dynamism in the future citizens of India.

I thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Selvi J Jayalalithaa, her Cabinet Colleagues, all Political Party Leaders, Former and present Vice-Chancellors, educationalists, academicians, Members of various voluntary and social service organizations, Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Friends from Media, Officials and the staff of Raj Bhavan.

I am extremely grateful to the people of Tamil Nadu for their love and affection. I am overwhelmed by the courtesy extended by them during my tenure as Governor. My best wishes and prayers will always be with the people of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartiest greetings to them.