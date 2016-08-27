RJ Balaji in Mahesh Babu’s next

After carving a niche for himself in Kollywood, radio jockey turned actor RJ Balaji is now all set to estalish himself in Tollywood.

For, he will be next seen in an AR Murugadoss film, with Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It is a bilingual to be made simultaneously in Tami and Telugu.

Confirming the news, Balaji says, “I have always wanted to work with good directors, and Murugadoss is one among them. I will be playing Mahesh Babu’s friend in the film, and I have a substantial character.”

He added: “This will be an interesting role, as I will be handling several serious situations with the hero and will not be ‘just another comedian’. I will start shooting for the film soon.”

Balaji is a radio jockey, presenter, comedian and actor based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is best known as the host of the Big FM 92.7 show Take it Easy and its now defunct segment Cross Talk, where he made prank calls to unsuspecting victims.

Although mainly a radio jockey, Balaji is also active in other fields; he is known for his association with the television shows Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Dheva and Why This Kolaveri, and for his performance in the films Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru (2013), Vadacurry (2014) Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and Pugazh (2016).

He has also been a presenter at many inter-school cultural events in Chennai, and has contributed to many social causes, such as providing relief support to the victims of the 2015 South Indian floods.