Ritika is journalist in Aandavan Kattalai

Here we give you an interesting piece of information about the role played by Ritika Singh of Irudhi Suttru fame in her upcoming film Aandavan Kattalai.

According to sources, she is playing a journalist in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer, which is being directed by Manikandan of Kaaka Muttai fame.

Sources reveal that Aandavan Kattalai directed by Manikandan of Kaaka Muttai fame with Vijay Sethupathi and Ritika Singh in lead roles will be hitting the screens on 16th or 23rd of September.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Rekka, which also stars Lakshmi Menon, is fast becoming one of the most anticipated films, for it is said to be a complete commercial entertainer, a route less taken by the Orange Mittai actor.

Being directed by Rathina Shiva, the film is produced by Ganesh under the banner Common Man Productions. Imman has been roped in to compose the tunes, and performers like Kishore, Kabir Duhan Singh and Harish Uthaman will form the supporting cast.

The first look of Aandavan Kattalai was released recently and it has an animated effect making it a little intriguing. Produced by G. N. Anbu Chezhiyan and featuring music by K, the film began production in March 2016.

In July 2015, Manikandan revealed he would direct Vijay Sethupathi in a film to be produced by G. N. Anbu Chazhiyan of Gopuram Films.

The film began production in February 2016, with actress Ritika Singh announced as a female lead and began filming in March 2016.