Remo trailer makes huge waves, crosses over 1 mn views

The trailer of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Tamil comedy, Remo, which was unveiled on Monday, has clocked over a million views in less than 24 hours. The film is gearing up for worldwide release on October 7.

Going by the trailer, the film is an out-and-out commercial entertainer with dialogues designed to draw applause and whistles from the youth.

The video has garnered positive reviews from the audience and Sivakarthikeyan will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the movie as a Youngster, a Woman and an old man.

Directed by debutant Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film reportedly has Sivakarthikeyan playing a nurse for nearly 60 percent of its running time.

Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Sathish, the film’s cinematography is by P. C. Sreeram and sound designing by Academy Award-winner, Resul Pookutty.

The trailer begins with Sivakarthikeyan sharing his ambition of becoming a film star and have his face on a big banner like superstar Rajinikanth’s at Satyam Theatre.

He meets ace director K S Ravikumar to seek an acting chance, who in turn reveals that his next film’s hero will have to play a woman. Cut to the next scene, we are introduced to a drool-worthy nurse, winning hearts and fighting bad guys.