Remo to be censored next week

Sivakarthikeyan’s much awaited Remo is heading for a crucial phase- censor. According to sources, the film will be censored by next week.

As of now, distributors have been informed that Remo will be releasing on October 7 and all the territories in Tamil Nadu are already sold out.

A few days ago, it emerged that the first copy of the film is ready. “Happiest day Saw the first copy of our #Remo.so Happy&Proud to Produce this film.@Siva_Kartikeyan’s career best till date.proud of u Siva,” posted the movie’s producer R D Raja on Twitter.

He added: “Outstanding performance by @KeerthyOfficial(Keerthy Suresh). remarkable place waiting for u in southindian film industry Keerthi.happy,Proud&congrats.”

In another tweet, he stated: “After seeing #Remo given advance to @Bakkiyaraj_k.He is doing next film for @24AMSTUDIOS.So happy Bakkiyaraj.”

The producer went on to add: “I never thank @Siva_Kartikeyan and @anirudhofficial.First time I want to thank both of them.Siva introduce me as a producer.thank u Siva.”

Remo is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Bhagyaraj Kannan. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles, while Sathish, K. S. Ravikumar and Saranya Ponvannan among others portray supporting roles. The film will be released on 7 October 2016.