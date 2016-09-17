Relief for Delta farmers: Cauvery water to be opened from Tuesday

On a day Tamil Nadu witnessed a shutdown of trading and commercial activities, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced that Cauvery water would be released from the Mettur dam for irrigation on September 20.

“To enable farmers take up samba cultivation, I have directed release of water from Mettur Dam from September 20, 2016,” she said in a statement.

The government decision to release water was based on factors like the dam touching 84.76 feet (capacity 120 ft), likelihood of receiving more water from Karnataka reservoirs in view of the Supreme Court order, the Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s expected decision on quantum of water for her state and an anticipated normal north east monsoon, she said.

“Based on the Supreme Court order asking Karnataka to release the Cauvery water and also hoping that the northeast monsoon will be normal, I have ordered opening of the dam so that farmers can go ahead with their samba cultivation,” said Jayalalithaa.

Before announcing the re lease of water from Mettur dam, the chief minister met chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, PWD secretary S K Prabhakar and agriculture secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi at the secretariat.

Jayalalithaa recalled the efforts of her government in the notification of the final verdict of the CWDT in the government gazette and observed, “However, since the Centre has not constituted the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Regulation Committee, even to get the share of Cauvery due to us, we had to approach the Supreme Court.”