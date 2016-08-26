Ramadoss sends letter to Jaya, other leaders

PMK chief S Ramadoss, in his letter to chief minister J Jayalalithaa and other prominent political leaders, has urged them to discuss and implement strict measures to ensure safety of women in Tamil Nadu.

PMK spokesperson K. Balu handed over a letter written by Ramadoss at Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden on Wednesday.

Balu said that he had also met leaders of other major parties in Tamil Nadu including DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, R. Mutharasan of CPI, leaders of BJP, CPI(M) and others.

In the letter, released to the media on Thursday, Ramadoss offered suggestions that, he said, could be discussed at the general council meetings of the political parties and also adopted by the state government.

“Lately, there were mutliple incidents of murders of young women by stalkers. The list includes Vinupriya, Swathi and Vinodhini etc. These are results of provocations made by some caste leaders, who urge youngsters in their community to lure girls from other castes.”

He referred to a Karnataka high court judgement that a girl below 21 years of age must have the consent of her parents for marriage. He asserted that his party was not opposed to love marriages, and lashed out against those who tried to malign the party. To ban love or inter-caste marriages would not fit with the modern society, he said.