Rajini watches Mohanlal’s Oppam

A special screening of Mohanlal’s Thursday release Oppan was held for Superstar Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Wednesday night itself.

According to sources, Rajini enjoyed the film and appreciated his good friend Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan. It is to be noted that it was Mohanlal who distributed Kabali in Kerala.

Oppam is a crime thriller film scripted and directed by Priyadarshan, based on a story by Govind Vijayan. The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas stars Mohanlal, Samuthirakani, Anusree, Vimala Raman, Nedumudi Venu, and Baby Meenakshi in primary roles.

Mohanlal plays Jayaraman, a blind man and the prime suspect in a crime he encountered. Principal photography commenced on 5 March 2016 in Kochi and completed on 14 June 2016 in Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram. Oppam was released in India on 8 September 2016.

The story of the film: Jayaraman (Mohanlal) is born as a blind man but with a heightened senses of smell, sound and touch. He works as an elevator operator in an apartment where many reputed people live. One day he happens to encounter a murder in a flat.

The killer escapes and Jayaraman is charged with the crime. Now he is forced to find the real killer to prove his innocence to the law.