Rajini-Ranjith’s next is Mudhalvan type story

Amid a buzz that Superstar Rajinikanth and Ranjith would do a sequel to their blockbuster Kabali, sources close to the development have said it would be a different story.

“It will be a Mudhalvan type revolutionary story. Though it is a take off from Kabali, it is not sequel. At the same time, there are also chances for a fantasy entertainer,” they said.

On Monday night, Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that Wunderbar Films would helm the Superstar’s next film which is to be directed by Pa.Ranjith.

Sharing this exciting news on Twitter, Dhanush wrote, “I”m so proud and honoured to announce our production’s next film.”

After this pleasant surprise, the ardent fans of Rajinikanth have already started trending various hashtags on Twitter.

In a video tweet, Dhanush said that he was announcing his next project, while the video played the superstar title to the tune of Neruppu da, and the screen later read that it will be written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

It also informs that this film will only be completed after “2.o”. “2.o”, the sequel to “Endhiran” is likely to be released only in 2017.

Wunderbar films has helmed many blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies, including Velayilla Pattathari, Kaaka Muttai, among others. Rajinikanth’s Kabali, directed by Pa.Ranjith, hit the screens on July 22.