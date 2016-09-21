Rains to continue in Chennai, other parts of TN

Residents of Chennai and its suburb areas can expect cloudy skies and and light showers during the late evening hours for two more days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal is cited to be the reason for the increase in cloud cover. The temperature has dipped drastically due to the overcast skies. On Tuesday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees below normal.

As of now, Tamil Nadu has received 11 percent less rains than normal. However, the northern districts of the state, particularly Chennai, has been witnessing on and off scattered rains since last few days.

With this, the city has so far observed 213 mm of rain so far, surpassing the monthly average rainfall of 137.3 mm.

This ongoing spell of rains can be attributed to the cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast which is tilting southwards in height. Moreover, a trough is also extending up to North Tamil Nadu.

Heavy spells of rains last week helped bridge the rainfall deficit in the city. While the weather observatory in Nungambakkam has recorded 442.1 mm of rainfall, which is nearly 50 mm in excess, Meenambakkam has registered 437.3 mm, which is 6 mm above average for the season since June 1.

Chennai has been witnessing surplus rainfall this season. In fact, the city falls under a rain shadow and therefore it does not record much rains during the Southwest Monsoon. However, Chennai has been receiving on and off good rainfall ever since the beginning of September.