Rahman’s Hiroshima performance

Oscar-Grammy winner A R Rahman was getting ready to present a live performance at Hiroshima. He updated on FB “On the way to Hiroshima with my band.” He also posted a picture of him near Hiroshima memorial.

To this, a social media user posted: “On behalf of India, your concert in Hiroshima will spread the message of peace and world brotherhood in Japan, which had been affected by the worst devastation of the atomic World War II.”

Recently, Rahman was honoured with the prestigious Grand Fukuoka Prize for his outstanding contribution to the Asian culture through fusion music.

The music composer visited Japan to receive the award and was received with a thunderous applause by the public there.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning composer has been chosen for the honour alongside Philippines’ historian Ameth R Ocampo (Academic Prize) and Yasmeen Lari from Pakistan (Arts and Culture Prize) by the secretariat of Fukuoka prize committee.

Rahman has been conferred with the award for his outstanding contribution towards creating, preserving and showcasing South Asian traditional fusion music.

The annual award was established by Fukuoka City, Japan, in 1990 with an aim to honour the outstanding work of individuals, groups and organisations working to preserve and promote the unique and diverse culture of Asia. Rahman started his movie career with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Roja.

There are three prize categories: Grand Prize, Academic Prize, and Arts and Culture Prize. Last year, noted Indian Historian Ramchandra Guha was conferred with Fukuoka Prize in academic category.