Raadhika Sarath Kumar questions Karthi, Vishal

Actress-producer Raadhika Sarath Kumar has hit back at the present set of office-bearers of Nadigar Sangam, over the corruption allegations leveled by them against her husband and former president R Sarath Kumar.

“The witch hunt starts in NadigarSangam @VishalKOfficial accusations started with 100cr now diacounted amt, no explanation 2 where disrepancy, she posted on her twitter page.

She added: “no explanation, no clarification, just taken off membership, the need nw is fr more mature &seasoned ppl. @VishalKOfficial @Karthi_Offl.ht is the final end???”

“Just accusations without proof. Can u erase the bitterness.grow up boys.When there was misunderstanding u were given opp to clarify and u apologized. Did u call?? @VishalKOfficial too much hatred within you,” she concluded.

It is to be noted that cose on the heels of passing a resolution at its executive committee meeting to suspend its former president Sarath Kumar, ex-general secretary Radha Ravi and ex-treasurer Vagai Chandrasekhar. the South India Film Artistes Association on Monday filed a petition against them with the Madras High Court.

Nadigar Sangam Charitable Trust, represented by its Managing Trustee and actor Nasser, has sought a direction to the police to register a case against Sarathkumar, Radharavi and Vagai Chandrasekar.

The petition alleged that the three actors, all former trustees of the trust, were involved in “misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore” during their tenure.