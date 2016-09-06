Protests intensify in Karnataka over Cauvery issue, roads blocked

Buses were stopped, tyres were burnt and activists rolled on the highway near Mandya in southern Karnataka – the volatile heartland of the Cauvery basin – in protests against the Supreme court order to give Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Schools and colleges in the district have been closed for the day. day-long protest shutdown is being observed at Mandya town in Karnataka against releasing of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu on the Supreme Court’s directive to the state government.

The district authority was forced to declare holiday for schools and colleges in the town, about 100 km from here, due to protesters staging massive rallies and demonstrations, blocking vehicular traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru state highway.

Buses travelling between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were stopped or diverted and a bus was burnt down. The police used mics to warn people against taking roads towards Mandya.

No vehicles from Tamil Nadu are being allowed as a precautionary measure. The police have also advised against any vehicle from Karnataka too entering Tamil Nadu.

The road to Mysore has been more affected. Protests have been taking place in several pockets. Protests have taken place in Ramnagar, Mandya, Mysore and Srirangapatana as well. The police have deployed 2,400 of their personnel in Mandya alone.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, directed the Karnataka government to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 10 days to ameliorate the plight of farmers.

Noting that the samba crops in Tamil Nadu would be adversely affected, a Bench — comprising Justices Dipak Misra and U.U. Lalit — directed Karnataka to ensure supply of water to Tamil Nadu.