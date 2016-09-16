Producer slams actors following Ajith

Ajith never attends the promotional events of his flicks. Following his steps, some young actors too are doing the same. This has irked some producers and T Siva is one.

Speaking at a recent event in Chennai, he said, “Ajith sir follows a policy of not coming to any events related to his films. He has set some boundaries for himself.”

He said further: “I have criticised this in the past. Lately, I realised that this leverages the hype for his films. One of the main reason for the tremendous opening for Ajith starrers is that he is available to see only on the screens.”

“It is, of course, a beautiful policy. But he adopted that only after reaching a certain stage. If you follow that while during the entry stage itself, no one will know who you are,” he added.

“I hope people take this in the right sense. You can do that when you command a market, a set of the audience as a strategy to increase them,” according to Siva.

“People should not think well in advance that they are the next Ajith. He is the only one. He has attained this stage after so many struggles,” he concluded.