Prince of Arcot opposes tripel Talaq at one go

Disagreeing with the stand taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), in the Supreme Court, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a statement, said that the procedure for talaq is given in great detail in the Quran, spreading the period for three months.

He said, “it cannot be played around with or taken very lightly either by the married couple or while issuing fatwas.”

He said any fatwa issued is only an opinion and not a final verdict. There is no triple talaq at one go in Islam, the prince said.

He also pointed out that if there is any conflict between the Quran and fatwas or any other Islamic scripture, the Quran prevails, according to the authentic sayings (Hadith) of Prophet Muhammad.

If any Hadith verse contradicts the Quran, it should be considered weak, he added.

The Prince called upon his Muslim brethren and learned Ulema of various schools of thought to rise above their sectarian ideologies of ‘taqleed’ (blind following of a particular school of thought) and promote the true teachings of the Quran and authentic sayings of the Prophet, and not make Islam a mockery in the eyes of the world.