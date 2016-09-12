Pranab Mukherjee Greetings on the Eve Of Idu’l Zuha

The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha.

In his message the President has said, “On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.

The festival of Idu’l Zuha epitomizes trust, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness. Let us on this day recall the selfless sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim and engage in the service of humanity. Let us strive to lessen the pain of the suffering and needy. May this festival strengthen our efforts to enhance universal brotherhood, peace and harmony in society”.