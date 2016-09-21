Pranab Mukherjee congratulates DRDO on the successful test-firing ‘BARAK-8’

The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee congratulated DRDO on the successful test-firing of the Surface to Air Missile – ‘Barak-8’.

In a message to Dr. S. Christopher, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Director General, DRDO, the President has said, “I extend hearty congratulations to you and all those associated with the successful test-firing of the Surface to Air Missile – ‘Barak-8’ developed jointly with Israel.

The nation is proud of this achievement. I am sure that this success will further boost India’s defence capabilities in technologically challenging areas.

Kindly convey my greetings and felicitations to all members of the team of scientists, engineers, and others involved in this Mission”.