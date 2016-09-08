Pranab Mukherjee attends International Literacy Day Celebrations

The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee today (September 8, 2016) attended the 50th International Literacy Day Celebrations as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that achieving universal literacy is not possible without mass participation. If we follow the principle of ‘Each one, Teach one’ success can be achieved in this direction. He said that India continues to have a large population of illiterates. It is time for us to identify the critical areas that need to be addressed. Joint action by Government and Non- Government organizations is necessary so that we can generate momentum to achieve hundred percent literacy. He said that literacy movement is a continuous cycle as regular follow up is necessary to not only make people literate but also keep them literate.

The President said that besides pursuing the implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, UNESCO is also launching a ‘Global Alliance for Literacy’ to promote literacy as the foundation for life-long learning. India needs to strengthen and synthesize its efforts in line with these global initiatives. He wished these programmes all success.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Mr. Shigeru Aoyagi, Director and & UNESCO Representative to India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka and Dr. Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy.