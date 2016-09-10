Pranab in Chennai; says army needs agile, adaptive leaders

President Pranab Mukherjee today said Indian Army needs agile and adaptive leaders who can make sound and ethical decisions in split second in face of conflicts ranging from high intensity combat to peace time soldering.

Delivering his address at Officers Trading Academy in Chennai, he said, “The Indian Army today is in the midst of a transformation and needs agile, adaptive leaders with a broad perspective and wide range of skills.”

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security in view of the two-day visit of Pranab to Chennai. The President arrived in Chennai on Friday evening after attending a function at Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in the Nilgiris He stayed at Raj Bhavan on Friday night.

Today, the President reviewed the passing out parade at Officers Training Academy (OTA). Later, he will attend the centenary celebrations of Karur Vysya Bank.

Apart from the local police, Central forces and the President’s security wing are also involved in providing tight security at the international, domestic and cargo terminals of the Coimbatore and Chennai airports.

Preparatory measures were on, with the city police working out the security plans. A mock drill to check the safety measures was conducted on Thursday at the Chennai Airport.