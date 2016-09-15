Pooja Hegde practices aerial silk

Pooja Hegde of Mugamoodi fame has been practicing aerial silk to keep fit and increase her flexibility.

Aerial silk is an acrobatic dance form that helps to strengthen upper body and core and increasing flexibility . The artists perform aerial acrobatics while hanging from a special fabric.

Pooja, who learnt from Aditi Deshpande at Fly high Aerial art, said, ” I saw P!nk (international singer) perform this form at the grammy’s and have been obsessed ever since.”

She added: “I have a fear of heights and was not a flexible person at all. While the fear of heights still remains,my overall fitness levels have increased tremendously. “

Recently, to Hrithik ‘s own admission, he was shocked to see the confidence and courage in Pooja the first day they met for a shoot for their film.

He said, “I was taken aback by her courage.I have shot with many stars but when she looked into my eyes the courage and purity in her struck me. She’s a rare talent and will go a long way in this industry I though in my mind”

Pooja was recently unveiled and introduced to the media by Hrithik at a grand event which was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film including Oscar award winning music director AR Rahman.