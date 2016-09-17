Why Pon Radhakrishnan met Jayalalithaa?

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to discuss road projects in the state and lauded her for “patiently” handling the ongoing Cauvery crisis.

Speaking to reporters after meeting her at the Secretariat in Chennai, the senior BJP leader said discussions centered around central road projects in Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, he equested the state’s support for the commencement of survey for preparation of the detailed project report for the development of Enayam port (Colachel).

Assuring that the construction of the port is at a place nearly 1 km away from Enayam and Enayam itself will not be affected by the construction, Radhakrishnan further briefed the CM that the port will be built by reclaiming land from the sea and no existing habitation will be affected.

Radhakrishnan said he had sought TN government’s cooperation in expediting central road projects in the state, including converting the East Coast Road (ECR) into a National Highway and expanding it to four lanes. Jayalalithaa assured him of the state’s support.

Jayalalithaa said right from her first tenure as Chief Minister she had been keen on implementing the Colachel Port Project. ”The lack of support from successive Central Governments had meant that the project could not be implemented”, she said.

The Chief Minister assured the Union Minster that theTamil Nadu Government Nadu was as keen on implementing the project as the Union Government and would provide all necessary support.