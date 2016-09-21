Photos of Ramkumar’s suicide spot leaked

Amidst doubts raised over the death of Ramkumar, the suspect in the Swathi murder case, two photos showing a broken switch board believed to be inside the Puzhal Central prison were circulated on social media on Tuesday evening.

A senior prison official was quoted as saying that it was the spot at which Ram Kumar killed himself by “biting” the live wire he pulled out from the switch board.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the death of Ramkumar presents a prison official’s narrative of the former’s ‘suicide’ act on Sunday last.

The FIR, based on a complaint filed by the Jailor, says Ramkumar, who had been lodged in the Dispensary Block since July 4, 2016, wanted to drink water around 4.30 pm on Sunday.

After Warder Pechimuthu opened the cell, “he went near the pot but quickly broke open the switchbox located nearby by delivering a strong punch with his hand and pulled out live wires and bit into it with his teeth.”

On Monday, a judicial magistrate also visited the spot and conducted enquiries. The autopsy of Ramkumar’s body, that may give the key evidence on the reason for the death, is yet to take place.