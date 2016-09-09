Pachamuthu to walk out of jail today

A day after the Principal Sessions Court granted conditional bail to SRM Group founder T R Pachamuthu, he is expected to walk out of the jail today.

He was arrested on August 27 in connection with film producer Madhan missing case and for allegedly cheating medical aspirants to the tune of many crores of rupees.

The Court granted him bail on the condition that he deposit Rs. 75 crore with XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet. He was also directed by the Principal Sessions Judge G. Jayachandran to surrender his passport with the court.

He should appear before the Investigating Officer at 10.30 a.m. every day till further orders. Pachamuthu was directed to produce two sureties for Rs. 10 lakh each to secure his release.

On August 26, he was arrested by the Chennai police and later produced before the XI metropolitan magistrate at Saidapet and was remanded to judicial custody.

On August 30, the police were given his custody for 10 hours for the purpose of interrogation, after which he returned to judicial custody.

Pachamuthu was arrested after the Madras HC had rapped the police for not questioning his role in a medical admission scam.