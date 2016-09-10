Nurse commits suicide, stalker held

A 21-year-old nurse died at a hospital in Villupuram, more than a week after she allegedly attempted suicide upset over being stalked and assaulted by a youth, police said on Friday.

Pusphpalatha, who was battling for life, died Thursday night at the government medical college hospital.

Police sources said Pushpalatha was employed as a staff nurse in a private hospital in Vriddhachalam. The accused Dhanasekaran (20), stalked and harassed Pushpalatha for months together to make her accept his marriage proposal.

On August 31, Pushpalatha was returning home after work when Dhanasekaran insisted that she accept his proposal. When she objected, he allegedly assaulted her in public view. Police said the attacker was furious that his love for the girl was unrequited.

Pained over this, Pushpalatha who escaped from him went to her house and hanged from a tree behind their house using her Dhuppatta.

Relatives who noticed this, rescued her and admitted to the Vridachalam government hospital where she died last night. Following the death of the girl, Police arrested Dhanasekeran, produced him in a court and lodged him at the Cuddalore Central Prison