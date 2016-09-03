New governor takes charge in TN, Jaya greets

Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao was on Friday sworn-in as the Acting Governor of Tamil Nadu at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

At a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan attended by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her cabinet colleagues, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul administered the oath of office to Rao, who hails from the newly created state of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the CM, along with senior ministers and top offiicials, received Rao and his wife at the Chennai airport.

“The Governor of Maharashtra, Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, (will) discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu are made,” said a communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After the swearing-in ceremony that lasted just 15 minutes, Jayalalithaa congratulated Rao and introduced some of her senior cabinet colleagues to the new Governor. Justice Kaul also introduced some of the senior judges of the Madras High Court to Rao.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, state cabinet ministers, BJP state chief Tamizhisai Sounderrajan and senior party leader La Ganesan were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.