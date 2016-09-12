‘Nerupu da’ Arunraja sings for Yuvan

Young singer Arunraja Kamaraj grabbed everyone’s attention with the powerful ‘Neruppu da’ from Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali and the electrifying ‘Theri’ track from Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Theri.

The latest is that leading music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has roped Arunraja Kamaraj to croon a peppy song in his upcoming horror thriller movie Balloon.

Director Sinish says, “I have known Arunraja for several years now. We worked together as ADs in Vettai Mannan, and have been good friends ever since. When I was working on this project, I wanted him to write the songs.”

He adds: “Yuvan and Arunraja will be working together for the first time, and also, this is perhaps the first time that Arun is writing the lyrics of all the songs in an album. He will also sing one of the songs — we’ll know which one in a few days’ time.”

On his part, Arunraja says, “I am a huge Yuvan fan. I’ve even gotten into brawls in college over him… I am a Yuvan veriyan. So, when Sinish called me, I was more than happy.”

Balloon, which is fast taking shape, has Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer playing the lead roles.