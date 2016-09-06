Nayanthara’s Dora first look released

The first look of Nayanthara’s upcoming horror flick, titled as Dora, was released on Monday.

It’s really dark, brooding and holds true to all the horror elements. Although, it is a bit disappointing that they haven’t shown her face in the first look.

In Dora, we learn that Nayanthara will not have a love interest.

“This film is a horror-thriller that revolves around a murder investigation. Nayanthara plays the lead in the film. It is a serious subject, and there is no scope for a love angle. So, they have done away with the part of a love interest for her,” sources said.

With Dora, Nayanthara is once again doing a woman-centric film, on the lines of Maya. The project that is being directed by Das Ramaswamy is said to be a comedy thriller.

Shooting for the film,produced by director Sargunam who helmed Kalavani and Vaagai Sooda Va, is over and the film’s audio, composed by Anirudh, is expected to be released soon.