Nayanthara not in Murugadoss’ next

Director A R Murugadoss has denied reports in few sections of the media, which claimed that Nayanthara is the heroine of his next movie, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Mahesh Babu in the lead.

“Nayanthara is not in my film. These are all baseless rumours,” the Ghajini and Thupakki matter said. Earlier, though it has been announced that Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead, buzz was that Nayanthara will be doing a crucial role in the film.

The film whose shoot has been progressing since last month is yet to be titled. Sources said that the film will have a common title for both the Tamil and Telugu languages like ‘Baahubali’.

It is also rumored the Mahesh Babu preferred the same title for both languages to which the Ghajini director will oblige in mostly likelihood.

According to reports, the handsome top star will be playing an intelligence officer. Earlier on, it was speculated that he will be playing a daring cop in the movie. But it looks like he won’t be seen donning the Khakis in this one after all.

Also starring SJ Suryah, the project is currently being shot in EVP world in Chennai. The project, which is being shot as a bonafide bilingual, marks the first time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.