Nasser files complaint with Chennai police commissioner

Nadigar Sangam president Nasser on Monday lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner alleging a few members had frequently indulged in harassment and intimidation of office staff.

In his complaint, Nasser alleged that Varahi, a member of the association who had alleged irregularities in the sangam, had been to the office a couple of days ago and had staged a dharna in front of the building.

When he was urged not to disturb the common public, he abused our office-bearers and other members. Hence we want strict action to be initiated against him.

Emerging out of the Commissioner’s office, Nasser, said, “The association has been rendering its best for the welfare of the members. Several schemes have been initiated for providing work opportunities for all.”

In the meantime, another member Sangaiah who was recently suspended from the ARO posting came with a group and started using abusive language and also threw the cell phone of a staff who tried to pacify him. He also threatened to kill them, it is learnt.

Nasser has sought police protection to the Sangam and staff and also an inquiry and action against Varagi, Sangaiah, S.A. Raju, M. Usha, Kovai Lakshmi, V. Akila, Rani, Devi, Jayanthi, Solaimani, Veeramani, Muralim Sandhiya, Rajini, Devendran, Malarkodi and Ponnuswamy.

Meanwhile, Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal has not said anything wrong about the Producer’s Council and hence, he would not apologise for the same.