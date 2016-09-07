Napoleon plays Gautham’s dad

Napoleon has played this role of Gautham Karthik’s father in an upcoming film titled Muthuramalingam. The role was initially set to be played by Karthik himself.

“However, Karthik sir had to undergo a surgery on his leg by the time we went to shoot. He is still recuperating from it,” says director Rajadurai.

For the first time, Gautham Karthik is donning rural look. The Kadal hero is obviously excited to don the look of villager for the very first time in Muthuramalingam.

Rajadurai’s directorial flick will also be comeback movie for actor-politician Napolean after the gap of more than half a decade.

“Like Thevar Magan, the film is an emotional conflict between a parent and a son. The difference here is that it is between a mother and her son. Gautham Karthik plays the son and Viji Chandrasekhar the mother”, said Rajadurai.

Featuring music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, production for the film began in early 2016. The film was shot in locations including Sanakarankoil and Courtallam, with Gautham Karthik learning the art of silambam for his role in the film.